Tom Davis

A two-vehicle accident on September 15, 2024, resulted in one fatality and left another person hospitalized. The collision occurred around 1:01 p.m. on US-75, approximately 2/10 of a mile south of 3700 Road, about three miles south of Ramona.

According to preliminary reports, a 2015 Honda Odyssey, driven by 80-year-old Gordon Slocum of Bartlesville, collided with a 2017 Ford F150. Slocum was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa by Life Flight, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk and head injuries. His passenger, 78-year-old Beth Slocum, also from Bartlesville, was taken to St. John’s by Collinsville EMS but was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The Ford F150, driven by 65-year-old Billy Archer of Maramec, was not reported to have any injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, with authorities examining the condition of both vehicles and the road conditions at the time. The weather was cloudy, and the road was dry and asphalted. Airbags in the Honda Odyssey deployed, while the Ford F150's airbags did not deploy, though both vehicles were equipped with seatbelts.

The accident is being investigated by the OHP. Assistance at the scene was provided by the Ramona Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ramona Police Department, Collinsville EMS, Owens Fire Department, and Washington County Emergency Management.