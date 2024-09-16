Posted: Sep 16, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2024 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Returning to COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday was Raymond Purdom and John Rowlett with Oldies-n-Goodies Car Club.

Raymond and John invited everyone to the 37th Annual Oldies 'n Goodies Car Show in downtown Dewey, OK on Saturday September 21.

Registration begins at 8AM and awards will be presented around 3PM. You can participate in the silent auction or buy a raffle ticket for a large tool set.

Oldies-n-Goodies Car Club is one of the oldest in the state and they are a charitable organizastion. This event is free to spectators, but the money raised from the enty fees, raffle tickets and the silent auction witll go to several local charities such as the Dewey Hotel, The Tom Mix Museum and The Journey Home among others.

New for 2024: motorcycle class!