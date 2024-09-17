Posted: Sep 17, 2024 9:29 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 9:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey Public Schools announced Monday they have at least one case of whooping cough within their district.

Dewey Schools joins Bartlesville Public Schools with confirming whooping cough cases. In Bartlesville, district officials say the outbreak is impacting all school sites within the district.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, whooping cough is extremely contagious, spreading by close contact with those who are infected. The infection can also spread person to person by sharing food, drink, or other items contaminated with germs from the nose and throat.

Vaccines for whooping cough are available.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NOTICE SENT TO DEWEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS PARENTS