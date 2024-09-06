News
Posted: Sep 17, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 3:01 PM
The Journey Home Receives Inaugural $20K Grant from BCF
Nathan Thompson
The Journey Home, a nonprofit and free hospice facility, has received the Tell Your Story Grant of $20,000 from the Bartlesville Community Foundation.
The award was announced Tuesday during the BCF's inaugural "Celebrate Together" luncheon at the Bartlesville Community Center. The competitive grant is structured to provide $10,000 of endowment support, $5,000 in operational funding and $5,000 worth of video and social media production.
The Journey Home opened its doors in January 2014 as a specialized end-of-life care facility — only the second one of its kind in Oklahoma. It is a six-bedroom home staffed with professional caregivers and trained volunteers who provide continuous personal care for terminally-ill guests.
The Journey Home's Board President Dan Chisum says they are honored to be selected as the grant award winner.
George Halkiades was selected as the first recipient of the Community Catalyst Award, in memory of Charlie and Corky Bowerman. Halkiades moved to Bartlesville in 1963 and worked for Phillips Petroleum Company and Applied Automation. Following his retirement, he has quietly volunteered with multiple boards and organizations.
Halkiades says he is honored to win the Catalyst Award, especially since it is dedicated to his friends, the Bowermans.
