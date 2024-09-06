Posted: Sep 17, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Journey Home, a nonprofit and free hospice facility, has received the Tell Your Story Grant of $20,000 from the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

The award was announced Tuesday during the BCF's inaugural "Celebrate Together" luncheon at the Bartlesville Community Center. The competitive grant is structured to provide $10,000 of endowment support, $5,000 in operational funding and $5,000 worth of video and social media production.

The Journey Home opened its doors in January 2014 as a specialized end-of-life care facility — only the second one of its kind in Oklahoma. It is a six-bedroom home staffed with professional caregivers and trained volunteers who provide continuous personal care for terminally-ill guests.