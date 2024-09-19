Posted: Sep 19, 2024 3:44 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2024 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Free Fair has kicked off and is in full swing as the weekend nears. Free carnival rides, food trucks, vendors, a car show, livestock show and a free concert by Thomas Martinez are just a few of the things being offered throughout the week.

Friday is school day at the fairgrounds and Saturday will be family day at the fair. In addition to everything that the fair has to offer throughout the week, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts the Osage County Free Fair is special because things are actually free in Osage County, unlike other fairs across the area.

100.1 KYFM will be broadcasting live from the Osage County Free Fair on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. To 11 a.m.