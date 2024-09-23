Posted: Sep 23, 2024 5:54 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 6:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged Bartlesville-based Anthem Holdings Company and its founder and CEO Anthem Blanchard with defrauding investors of over $5 million in two securities offerings.

According to the SEC's complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, between September 2020 and July 2022, Blanchard and Anthem Holdings made false and misleading statements to prospective investors about Anthem Holdings' financial projections, business development pipeline and investment commitments.

The complaint alleges that, as a result of the fraudulent misstatements, Anthem Holdings raised $5 million from approximately 200 investors in a "Series A" equity offering and over $200,000 from two investors in a "Pre-Series B" convertible note offering.

The SEC's complaint charges Blanchard and Anthem Holdings with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. The complaint seeks injunctive relief and civil monetary penalties from Blanchard and Anthem Holdings, and an officer-and-director bar against Blanchard.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLAINT