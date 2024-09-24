Posted: Sep 24, 2024 9:53 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 9:59 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department is notifying residents in west Bartlesville that a training exercise will take place Tuesday evening.

According to a release, the training exercise will be in the 500 block of West Hensley Boulevard between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. BPD officials say residents in the area may notice an increased police presence in the area with several vehicles, equipment and officers for the scenario.

BPD advises it is purely a training exercise and there is no cause for concern.