Posted: Sep 24, 2024 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 2:29 PM

Alex Benzegala

An Ochelata woman faces two felony counts of forgery and stealing mail dating back from 2023.

49-year-old Becki Banther appeared in Washington County Court on Tuesday, after allegedly forging checks along with two others in November 2023.

The other two suspects in the case are Jason Nathaniel Solis, who has an outstanding warrant, along with Michael Brown who is deceased.

Banther was arrested on a search warrant, after a fraud investigation found a 2017 Hyundai Tucson SUV with checks made to people from Red River Credit, whose names were found on mail in the Hyundai vehicle.

A search warrant revealed thousands of dollars worth of forged documents and merchandise. The investigation also revealed that Banther allegedly stole the mail of a Bartlesville man, mail from a Tulsa woman and the identity of a Bartlesville man.

Banther faces a $10,000 bond is scheduled to appear back in Court on Nov. 1.