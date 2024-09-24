Posted: Sep 24, 2024 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 2:49 PM

Alex Benzegala

A woman faces Child Endangerment by permitting child abuse by DUI/APC and failure to use a child restraint system after being arrested on Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit 30-year-old Alexis M. Pruitt allegedly drove while the influence of alcohol whole a small child was in the vehicle shortly before midnight Monday.

She was stopped by Bartlesville Police and was showing signs of intoxication and after taking an SFST test was taken to Ascension Jane Phillips ER. Pruitt was then booked into the Washington County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond. Her next court appearance in Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.