Ty Loftis

A Street Maintenance Worker for the City of Bartlesville has been selected for this month’s Employee of the Month, after helping a co-worker who needed some assistance.

Blake Baughman was selected for the honor by the Employee Advisory Committee, but it was his co-worker Ray Masters who nominated him and explained what Baughman did to help him, saying the following in a nomination letter:

“We saw a co-worker from the Parks Department trying to get a park bench out of the pond at Sooner Park. We stopped to help and it was in a foot of water and Blake jumped in and grabbed the bench with only regular boots on.

Baughman will now receive eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.