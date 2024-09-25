Posted: Sep 25, 2024 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 3:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he has returned to work following heart surgery to clear a blocked artery.

The Republican governor said in a statement Wednesday that he received a stent last week at Oklahoma Heart Hospital South. His spokesperson Abegail Cave said in a statement that the blockage was discovered during a routine checkup and surgery was performed Friday.

The 51-year-old Stitt has no other known health issues.