Posted: Sep 26, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2024 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

Monthly Meeting on October 1

The Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County (ROCWC) invite all members and interested individuals to their monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 1, from 6:30 PM to 7:45 PM. The gathering will take place at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville and features special guests, Quinn Schipper, ROCWC Administrator, and Jessica Krause, ROCWC Vice-Administrator.

This month’s meeting will spotlight Wes Nofire, who was appointed by Governor Stitt in 2023 as the Oklahoma Native American Liaison. Nofire, also known as “The Cherokee Warrior,” is a former heavyweight professional boxer with a notable career and a strong commitment to advocating for Native American issues.

Meet Wes Nofire

Wes Nofire has made significant contributions to Oklahoma, serving on the Cherokee Nation tribal council from 2019 to 2023. His appointment as Native American Liaison is a testament to his deep understanding of tribal affairs and commitment to equity among Oklahomans. Governor Stitt praised Nofire’s advocacy for fairness, emphasizing his focus on creating just systems for all, regardless of race or heritage.

Nofire is also known for his candid discussions on the implications of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, which has sparked significant dialogue around justice in Oklahoma. With a strong faith background—his father being a Baptist pastor—Nofire combines his personal beliefs with his public service.

Enjoy a Community Gathering

Attendees are encouraged to come early to enjoy a meal and drinks, as food service will be available during the meeting. A beloved feature, “A Storied Past,” will also be part of the evening, offering insights and reflections on the history and impact of conservative movements in the area.

Upcoming Chamber Forum with Lieutenant Governor

On October 15, ROCWC will sponsor a table at the Chamber Forum Series featuring Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. This event will take place at the Tri County Tech Event Center from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Tickets are available for $40, but spaces are limited. Interested attendees should reserve their seats in advance by contacting ROCWC.

Election Watch Party on November 5

Mark your calendars for the General Election Watch Party on November 5, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Crossing 2nd. This event will provide a space for the community to gather and discuss the election results in real-time, with snacks and beverages available.

Regular Meeting Schedule

ROCWC meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville, making it an excellent opportunity for local conservatives to engage, network, and participate in meaningful discussions regarding community and political issues.

For more information on ROCWC events and activities, please contact the organization directly via email at info@rocwc.com or phone at 918-914-0184. Join us in building a stronger conservative community in Washington County!