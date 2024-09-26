Posted: Sep 26, 2024 2:59 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2024 10:42 AM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville woman was in Washington County District Court on Thursday after allegedly exposing herself at a Bartlesville grocery store on Wednesday. 25-year-old Diana Gayton faces larceny shoplifting and indecent exposure misdemeanor charges after she allegedly exposed her top to employees at a Homeland Store in Bartlesville.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, it is alleged that on Wednesday at the Homeland Store on Frank Phillips Boulevard, Gayton selected an item and walked past all points-of-sale without paying, before getting into a loud argument with store staff where she then lifted her shirt over her head.

Gayton was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail where she is being held on a $2,500 bond. Her next court appearance is Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.