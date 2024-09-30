Posted: Sep 30, 2024 2:16 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2024 2:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest will host a Business Education Seminar on Thursday, Oct. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Arvest Bank east side location north community room at 4225 SE Adams Rd., in Bartlesville.

The business seminar is titled Business Banking in the Digital Age and will focus on how to stay up-to-date with business banking technology. All business owners are invited to attend this seminar. Whether you are just getting started with a new small business, or you are an established business owner, you are invited.