Posted: Oct 01, 2024 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 2:36 PM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

As the city of Caney, Kan., continues to be under a mandatory boil order, the city is now under a Stage One Water Watch, enacted Monday afternoon by Mayor Josh Elliott.

City Administrator Kelley Zellner says the city has not had to release any reserve water from Timber Hill Lake, but to do so, some measures must be enacted

Water levels are being kept at about 16 inches below the top of the dam, so any precipitation that takes place will not cause the water to flow over the dam. Zellner says the Little Caney River itself is in better condition than last year