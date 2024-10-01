Posted: Oct 01, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The open enrollment period of the Osage Nation Health Benefits package opened on Tuesday and will remain so through mid December. This plan will provide resources for eligible members within the Osage Nation, no matter where they live.

Depending upon ones age will depend upon what benefits Osage Nation residents will be eligible for. Individuals already enrolled don't need to re-enroll. For more information, call the Osage Nation Benefit Center at 833-406-0969.