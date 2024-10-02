Posted: Oct 02, 2024 5:47 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 5:47 AM

James Copeland

Continued drought persistence and development is expected across much of the four states through December.

Much of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma is in the D1 moderate category of drought, with some pockets of D2 which is severe drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Northern Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa Counties in Oklahoma are currently in the worst shape. According to the Climate Prediction Center, drought development is likely throughout the rest of Kansas, Oklahoma and western Arkansas through the end of the year.