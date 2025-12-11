Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Authorities Searching for Missing Man Last Seen in Osage County

Nathan Thompson

Authorities are searching for a man with medical issues who was last seen Tuesday in Osage County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 44-year-old Andy G. Brewer. Troopers say he was driving a white 2007 Toyota Camry when he went missing.

Brewer is 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information, or if you see Brewer, OHP says to call 911.


