Posted: Dec 11, 2025 9:13 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2025 9:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

Authorities are searching for a man with medical issues who was last seen Tuesday in Osage County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 44-year-old Andy G. Brewer. Troopers say he was driving a white 2007 Toyota Camry when he went missing.

Brewer is 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information, or if you see Brewer, OHP says to call 911.