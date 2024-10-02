Posted: Oct 02, 2024 9:52 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 9:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Tulsa filmmaker has been named a 2024 MacArthur Foundation Fellow, also known as a “Genius Grant” recipient.

44-year-old Sterlin Harjo, whose work includes the groundbreaking television series “Reservation Dogs,” is one of 22 recipients of the fellowship award. Harjo co-created “Reservation Dogs,” which is grounded in the daily lives of Native Americans and was filmed in Oklahoma.

Harjo will receive a grant of $800,000 over five years to spend however he wishes. The MacArthur Foundation says Harjo was selected from nominations in a years-long process that solicits input from communities and peers.

MacArthur fellows do not apply and are never officially informed they’ve been nominated unless they are selected for the award.

Thalia Beaty with the Associated Press contributed to this report.