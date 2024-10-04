Posted: Oct 04, 2024 2:07 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2024 2:07 AM

Tom Davis / News on 6

Garth Brooks released a statement addressing recent sexual assault and battery accusations made against him in a California lawsuit filed by "Jane Roe," a hairstylist and makeup artist. Brooks described the past two months as filled with threats and attempts at extortion, stating that he has faced pressure to pay millions to silence the allegations. He firmly denied the accusations, asserting, “Hush money… means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of.”

According to the story from our news partners and News on 6, the lawsuit claims that in 2019, Brooks sexually assaulted Roe during a trip to Los Angeles after bringing her on his private plane and sharing a hotel room. Roe alleges he made inappropriate comments and engaged in unwanted physical contact. She claims these incidents contributed to her inability to continue working for him.

Brooks filed a counter-suit against Roe, alleging extortion, asserting that her claims are false and that she threatened to sue unless he paid her. He expressed a desire to focus on his music and charitable efforts amid the controversy, stating, “I trust the system, I do not fear the truth.”