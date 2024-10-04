Posted: Oct 04, 2024 10:31 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2024 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

Dee Chambers will give a report as to how things went with the Osage County Free Fair in September. There will also be consideration to sign an extension to master agreement for services for interim tourism director agreement for Mary Beth Moore.

There will be discussion to sign a resolution to advertise six month bids for things such as tires, food, grader blades and road and bridge items. There will also be consideration to sign a resolution that would authorize an application for a rural economic action plan grant from INCOG.

There will also be a public hearing regarding a section line-opening request.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.