Posted: Oct 04, 2024 1:51 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2024 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The National Indian Taco Championship is coming back to Pawhuska once again on Saturday. While the temperatures are expected to be warm, the food will be even hotter in downtown Pawhuska and Reba Bueno with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce says the fact that Pawhuska has hosted this event for 20 years now is special.

If Indian tacos aren't your thing, Bueno says that is OK, as there are plenty of other foods that will be made throughout the day on Saturday.

There is construction currently taking place in downtown Pawhuska. As a result, a stoplight has been put in place and some parking spots have been taken away. Bueno goes over the best parking options.

Judging will begin at 10 a.m. With a dance to take place at noon. Bartlesville Radio will be broadcasting live on 100.1 KYFM from 10 a.m. To noon.