Posted: Oct 05, 2024 3:28 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2024 3:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Caney.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Caney indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

The advisory was issued because of a power outage resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system, prompting concerns about bacterial contamination.