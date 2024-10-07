News
Nowata County
Posted: Oct 07, 2024 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 1:43 PM
2024 National 4-H week proclaimed in Nowata County
Alex Benzegala
The Nowata County Commissioners approved a proclamation making this week National 4-H week in Nowata County. Oklahoma Union student Joel leLacheur (lee-luh-shur) is a part of the 4H program at OKU and read the prolomation at the meeting.
Also at the meeting, The Board of Commissioners aprroved a donation from resident David Wesson, of $150 dollars towards the Nowata County Sheriff's Department.
The Nowata County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday at 9 a.m at the Nowata County Annex Meeting room.
Note: This story was updated to correct the amount of the donation to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.
