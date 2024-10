Posted: Oct 07, 2024 3:12 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska held the National Indian Taco Championship over the weekend and after an amazing turnout from both the crowd and number of vendors, a select few booths stood above the rest.

Taking first place and also claiming the people's choice award was Jones Girlz. Hannah Sissom took home second place and Caleb Horsechief took home third place.