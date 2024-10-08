Posted: Oct 08, 2024 2:52 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 3:22 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Dewey man appeared in Washington County District Court Tuesday on a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

23-year-old Timothy Mayo is accused of flashing a hand gun at a 12-year old teen on the early morning of Aug. 31 of this year.

A Probable Cause Arrest Affidivit says that Mayo told police that the boy and his friend were harrassing his brother and had tried jumping his brother multiple times, and Mayo denied that there were any guns involved in the incident.