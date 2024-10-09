News
Oklahoma
Posted: Oct 09, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 9:28 AM
PODCAST: Congressman Josh Brecheen
Tom Davis
US Congressman for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast.
In our conversation, Brecheen weighed in on the capture of a suspected terrorist that was found in Oklahoma City.
Brecheen also talked about the hurricanes and the responses to them so far from the US Govenment.
The congressmen then opined on the out-of-control government spending that has created trillions of dollars of debt.
« Back to News