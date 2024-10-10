After nearly a century of selling Ford vehicles, Doenges Ford, which started in Tonkawa in 1929 and has served Bartlesville for 85 years, will transition ownership to Bill Knight Ford next week.

Brad Doenges spoke about the change, noting that Bill Knight is also a family-owned business with dealerships in Tulsa and Stillwater. Both Doenges and Bill Knight expressed optimism, stating that the deal will benefit both brands and the Bartlesville community.

Last summer, Bill Knight called into the CAR TALK program, sharing his excitement about being "great neighbors to Doenges Toyota" and contributing as a community partner in Bartlesville.

Doenges Ford’s legacy in Bartlesville dates back 83 years, when it began as Doenges-Casey Motor Company at 310-312 Osage Ave., offering parts, body shop services, and vehicle sales.

Although the Ford dealership is changing hands at 9 am onTuesday, October 15, 2024, Brad Doenges confirmed that the Doenges family will continue their automotive legacy and make new history with Doenges Toyota, Oklahoma’s oldest Toyota dealership, located at 1911 SE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville.