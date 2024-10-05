Posted: Oct 11, 2024 2:16 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2024 2:16 AM

Tom Davis

A fatality collision occurred on October 5, 2024, at approximately 5:24 PM on State Highway 11 and County Road 2100, near Skiatook.

A 2010 Dodge Journey, driven by a 15-year-old female from Skiatook, Oklahoma, veered off the roadway under unclear circumstances. The vehicle overturned an unknown number of times before coming to a stop in a nearby pasture. The passenger, identified as 56-year-old Nancy Williams of Barnsdall, Oklahoma, was ejected approximately 100 feet from the vehicle.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Her body was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa for further examination. The driver, whose name is being withheld due to her age, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa by Collinsville EMS. She was evaluated and released without injuries.

According to the initial report, the cause of the collision is still under investigation. Authorities have confirmed that the driver appeared to be in normal condition at the time of the incident. The Dodge Journey was equipped with airbags, which deployed upon impact. While the driver was wearing a seatbelt, the passenger was not, contributing to the fatal outcome.

The weather conditions were clear, and the crash occurred on a two-lane asphalt roadway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation was not involved in the incident.

Further details will be released as the investigation progresses. Authorities urge drivers to use caution and always ensure that all occupants are properly restrained while in a vehicle.