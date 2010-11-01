Posted: Oct 11, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2024 10:12 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners may implement a burn ban when they meet Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Washington County is now classified as being in extreme drought. Oklahoma Mesonet reports it has been nearly two months since the majority of the county has received more than one-quarter of an inch of rain. Additionally, the Mesonet site in Copan reports it has been nearly two months since one-tenth of an inch of rain has been recorded, the worst record in the state of Oklahoma.

The commissioners are expected to address the possibility of a county-wide burn ban during their meeting, which begins Monday at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.

Graphic courtesy U.S. National Drought Monitor

Graphic courtesy Oklahoma Mesonet

