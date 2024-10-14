Posted: Oct 14, 2024 11:10 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2024 11:10 AM

Sheri Garris

Train enthusiasts won’t want to miss their chance to see Big Boy today in Coffeyville.

Big Boy No. 4014 will arrive mid-afternoon today at the Union Pacific Rail Yard on 14th Street and depart tomorrow morning at 9am. The steam locomotive is currently on its “Heartland of America Tour” that began August 28th in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and will end its journey on October 23 in Greeley, Colorado, traveling across a total of nine different states

Big Boy No. 4014 was built for Union Pacific in 1941 and retired for service in 1961, traveling over a million miles in its 20 years of service. Restoration on the engine began in 2013 and it returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.