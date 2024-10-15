Posted: Oct 15, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2024 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County School Supply Drive, aka Pack the Backpacks, is a charitable organization helping area students in Headstart through 12th grade and teachers by providing school supplies to those students in need of assistance due to financial difficulties thus helping to make school a better experience for both teachers and students.

The drive, which runs entirely on volunteers and donations, is an annual project with the purpose of providing students in Washington County, OK the school supplies they need to start school in the fall.

Donations are accepted year 'round and coming up at the free-to-enter Celebrate Giving event sponsored by the Bartlesville Kiwanis. This year's event is on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debbie LaRoche and Shelly Davidson with Washington County School Supply said they are encouraging everyone to bring school supplies for youngesters and "Stuff the Bus" while you are there. In this case, the bus is made of cardboard but it needs to be filled to the top!

ABOUT CELEBRATE GIVING: