Posted: Oct 18, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2024 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

KWON AM 1400-FM 93.3/95.1 had the pleasure of welcoming U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern for a visit on Friday morning.

Hern had just come from the Vera Breakfast, a well-known local event. He remarked, "It's known throughout the state as a place that former Representative Earl Sears hosts. It's really awesome."

This was the first stop on Hern's busy schedule. After his on-air appearance at KWON, he headed to the Arvest Friday Forum and met with local business leaders. Reflecting on his visit, Hern smiled and said, "We’re just catching up with old friends."

Hern, who was Bartlesville’s representative before redistricting, expressed his admiration for his successor. "You’ve got a great congressman here in Josh Brecheen, a good friend of mine. It’s great to be back, saying hello and discussing tax policy."

As the leader of the Republican Study Committee, Hern emphasized the importance of this role. "It's an honor," he said. "Some of the past chairs have been prominent figures like current Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, and even Mike Pence. The position is a two-year term, elected by peers, not leadership."

Hern elaborated on the work of the committee, saying, "We focus on policy. We bring together Republicans from different caucuses—everyone from the Freedom Caucus to more moderate members—discussing issues like balanced budgets. Since I’ve been in Congress, our committee has produced the only balanced budgets, despite all the political haggling. People are tired of the gridlock, and we're focused on getting to work for America."

The congressman also discussed a bill addressing concerns about China’s involvement in U.S. land ownership. "It's a tough situation," Hern explained, "because we value free enterprise, but when you have a country like China acting maliciously—buying our food processing plants, large farms, and land near military installations—it raises serious questions. We’re pushing back on that."

Hern noted that he introduced a 367-page comprehensive bill on China in March. "We’re taking parts of that bill to address issues like China’s involvement in the precursor chemicals for fentanyl, which is killing 100,000 Americans a year, and preventing American businesses from investing in Chinese technology. We’re also looking at how China’s imports affect our manufacturers. It’s a big challenge, but we’re tackling it."

As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, Hern is also focused on tax policy. "We have a major tax policy expiration coming in 2025," he said. "Chairman Jason Smith has tasked me with overseeing international tax policy, and my goal is to ensure the U.S. remains the most favorable place in the world for business."

Hern concluded by expressing his appreciation for Bartlesville. "I want to thank Bartlesville for being such a great place. I hope your listeners understand how special it is here. When I look at America, I still believe we are the beacon of hope for the world. And when you look at the U.S., right in the heart of this country is Oklahoma. I truly believe Oklahomans are America’s best hope. So thank you, Bartlesville, and thank you to all the listeners and Oklahomans for being who you are."