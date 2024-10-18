Posted: Oct 18, 2024 9:53 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2024 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard meeting scheduled for Monday morning.

According to the agenda, the commissioners are expected to address a change order for the construction project at the Washington County Emergency Management complex on Bison Road, just north of Nowata Road. The commissioners are also expected to discuss a Rural Economic Action Plan application from the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.