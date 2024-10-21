Posted: Oct 21, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2024 10:08 AM

Sen. Julie Daniels -Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, State Senator Julie Daniels spoke as a private citizen in explaining why she feels the three Oklahoma State Justices should not be retained on the November 5, 2024, election:

As a long-serving member of the Oklahoma Senate and former Chair of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Daniels had a front-row seat to the ways our state's Supreme Court has undermined key reforms passed by the legislature.

"On November 3rd, Oklahomans have the power to make a critical decision: whether to retain three of these justices on the bench. I strongly urge you to vote no on their retention, said the Senator.

Daniels on Judicial Overreach and Undermining Reform

Over the past decade, our Supreme Court has repeatedly overturned laws that were designed to make Oklahoma more business-friendly, competitive, and fair. Take, for example, the reforms to election law during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned legislation that required notarization or a photo ID for absentee ballots, an essential safeguard for election integrity. This decision, made in the middle of an unprecedented public health crisis, was an example of judicial overreach—essentially, the court ignored the clear will of the legislature and substituted its own preferences.

While some may defend these justices by highlighting their years of experience, the truth is that they are not “entitled” to remain on the bench. Justice is not about entitlement, but about ensuring that the judiciary serves the people and reflects the political realities of the state. And these justices, unfortunately, do not.

Daniles on Workers' Compensation and Lawsuit Reform: Repeated Setbacks

One of the most troubling aspects of the Court's decisions involves workers' compensation and lawsuit reform. For years, Oklahoma's elected representatives have worked to modernize these systems to make the state more attractive to businesses. We've seen the positive impact of lawsuit reform in neighboring Texas, where reforms enacted in 2003 capped non-economic damages and curbed frivolous lawsuits. These changes lowered medical malpractice insurance rates and made Texas a much more attractive state for business investment.

In contrast, every major reform we've passed in Oklahoma has been thrown out by our Supreme Court. In 2011, the legislature passed a $350,000 cap on non-economic damages to reduce the financial uncertainty caused by runaway jury awards. Eight years later, the Supreme Court struck it down. Similarly, the workers' compensation system, which was overhauled in 2014, was dismantled by the Court, forcing taxpayers to fund a special legislative session to re-pass parts of the law in piecemeal bills.

This pattern of judicial interference in legislative matters continues to create an environment of uncertainty for businesses, making it harder for Oklahoma to compete with states like Texas and Florida. If we want Oklahoma to be a place where businesses thrive and workers' rights are respected without falling into endless litigation, we need justices who understand and respect the role of the legislature.

Daniels on the Stakes for Oklahoma’s Future

This isn't just about legal technicalities—these decisions affect the everyday lives of Oklahomans. Without consistent, reliable laws, businesses are less likely to invest here. That means fewer jobs, higher insurance premiums, and a stagnant economy. By consistently overturning crucial reforms, our Supreme Court has made Oklahoma less competitive, and that hurts all of us in the long run.

In 2019, after the Court overturned our cap on non-economic damages, the American Tort Reform Association downgraded Oklahoma to one of the top "Judicial Hellholes" in the country. This is not a title we should be proud of, but it reflects the reality of our judicial system: a place where reform efforts are stymied, and businesses face unpredictable legal risks.

Daniels Says, "It’s Time for Change"

"For far too long, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has undermined the will of the people as expressed through their elected representatives. We need a judiciary that respects the role of the legislature, honors the separation of powers, and refrains from rewriting laws based on personal or ideological preferences, said Daniels.