Posted: Oct 21, 2024 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2024 10:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two Washington County volunteer fire departments may receive additional grant funding for breathing equipment.

The Washington County Commissioners on Monday approved two Rural Economic Action Plan, or REAP, applications to be submitted on behalf of the Oglesby and Ochelata volunteer fire departments. The Oglesby grant application requests just over $66,000 for self-contained breathing apparatuses and the Ochelata grant application requests more than $52,000 for an air cascade system.

Commissioners Mitch Antle and Mike Dunlap discuss what an air cascade system is and the benefits to Washington County residents for using the REAP grants