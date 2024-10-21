Posted: Oct 21, 2024 10:39 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2024 1:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nowata County is now under a burn ban.

County commissioners enacted the ban on Monday due to the ongoing drought, high winds and above normal temperatures. Outdoor burning is prohibited and those who violate the ban could face fines and time in the county jail.

There are no exceptions to the burn ban in Nowata County.

Oklahoma law places a 14-day limit on burn bans, unless the commissioners meet again to extend the ban. Nowata County joins Washington, Tulsa, Craig, Rogers, and Mayes counties in enacting burn bans. The only Oklahoma county in the listening area that is not under a burn ban is Osage County.

As of Monday, 30 counties in Oklahoma are under burn bans.

