Posted: Oct 21, 2024 1:12 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2024 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion regarding a revised sheriff's office budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This is something that was tabled last week so the Board could get more information before making a decision.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt thought the added money that the sheriff's office was hoping to move around in the revised budget was coming from a grant, but learned it was added onto the general fund. For him, it is hard to justify that with what is going on across the county.

District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright echoed Talburt's sentiments, saying they can't handle that much money coming out of the county general fund.

As former employees of the sheriff's office, Cartwright and Talburt understand that deputies are underpaid, but also know it is their job to keep the county running smoothly. This is why Cartwright said he would like to re-visit this at a later date.

The item was tabled until the third week of January.