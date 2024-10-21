Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Oct 21, 2024

Dewey Police Department receives grant at City Council Meeting

Alex Benzegala
At last night's (Monday) Dewey City Council Meeting, the council approved the application for Financial Assistance through the Rural Economic  Action Action Plan Fund  or REAP for the Dewey Police Department. Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray told the Council that grant was $75,000  and would be used to purchase a vehicle to replace one that has been decommisioned with engion failure.  Here is Gray on the situation.
 
The financial assistance torwards the purchase of the vehicle  was passed unamiously by the Dewey City Council.
Also at the meeting, Dewey City Mayor Tom Hays gave a proclamation that making Dewey Purple Hearts City. Here's Hays on the proclamation.
 
Dewey City Council meets the first and 3rd Monday of every month at the Dewe Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall. 
 

