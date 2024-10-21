Posted: Oct 21, 2024 10:42 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2024 10:42 PM

Alex Benzegala

At last night's (Monday) Dewey City Council Meeting, the council approved the application for Financial Assistance through the Rural Economic Action Action Plan Fund or REAP for the Dewey Police Department. Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray told the Council that grant was $75,000 and would be used to purchase a vehicle to replace one that has been decommisioned with engion failure. Here is Gray on the situation.

The financial assistance torwards the purchase of the vehicle was passed unamiously by the Dewey City Council.

Also at the meeting, Dewey City Mayor Tom Hays gave a proclamation that making Dewey Purple Hearts City. Here's Hays on the proclamation.