Tom Davis

The ribbon was cut for Angie Thompson Consulting at the Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce in downtown Bartlesville Monday afternoon.

Angie Thompson is well known in the area for being a connector--one who connects people and organizations with who and what they need.

Angie spoke to those in attendence saying, "As an experienced development professional, I have cultivated relationships and delivered collaborative results across various industries."

She continued saying, "I use my intuitive thinking to gain unique perspectives, craft effective multimedia messaging, and employ empathetic listening skills to connect individuals with opportunities for next-level results. I have extensive experience in donor research, moves management, grant research and writing, social media, marketing, and event planning and management. My passion lies in creating impactful projects that emotionally engage audiences through storytelling, authenticity, and collaboration."

Angie added, "As a development professional, I understand the value of partnering with others to overcome challenges and achieve next-level results. Don’t settle for mediocrity; choose our collaborative, outcome-oriented solutions to take your business to new heights."

Professional Associations:

Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP)

Oklahoma Center for Non-Profits (OKCNP)