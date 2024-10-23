Posted: Oct 23, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

You will have a chance to remember and honor your loved ones at the White Rose Luminary Service on Saturday, November 23rd. This will take place at the White Rose Mausoleum beginning at 5 p.m. Each luminary will have a card stating who is being honored and who is there to honor the loved one.

Rosie Swindell will read the names of everyone being remembered, while Jason and Jarrod Elmore will be in attendance to speak and provide music. Loved ones don't have to be buried at White Rose Cemetery to participate in the service. Luminaries can be purchased for $5 at the Bartlesville Public Library. For more information, call 918-338-4070.