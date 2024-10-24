Posted: Oct 24, 2024 10:03 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 10:03 AM

Nathan Thompson

An Osage County judge sentenced a man with ties to organized crime to life in prison on Wednesday for ordering the 2021 murder of a fellow Irish mob member.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and several partner agencies handled the case against Zachary Millard, who had been convicted earlier this month for the slaying of Mitchell Roberts in Tulsa.

A collaborative investigation between the Tulsa Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered that Millard, an inmate at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, had used a contraband cell phone to orchestrate Roberts’ murder.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond underscored the importance of this case.

"This incident highlights how critical it is to keep contraband from entering correctional facilities,” he said. “When inmates gain access to prohibited items like cell phones, it undermines the safety of both prison staff and the public. We must remain vigilant and continue strengthening our efforts to intercept contraband and hold accountable those who attempt to circumvent prison security measures."

Drummond praised the work of prosecutor Heather Anderson and agents Tom Helm and Marlin Warren. The Attorney General’s Office also partnered with the Osage County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute Millard.

“This conviction sends a strong message that prison gang members will be held accountable for their activities to perpetrate violence inside or outside the prison walls,” said Brett Mize, first assistant district attorney, District 10. “I am grateful for the coordinated efforts in the investigation between the Tulsa Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security along with the meticulous prosecution prepared by Heather Anderson and the Attorney General’s Office. I am proud to have played a role in helping achieve justice for the victim and his family.”

“For years, this violent gang member’s crimes brought fear and devastation to our community, and today justice has finally been served,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard, who oversees that agency’s operations in North Texas and Oklahoma. “HSI is grateful for the tireless work of our partners in law enforcement and the prosecution team from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, whose dedication ensured this outcome. We hope this sentencing brings a measure of closure to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

Millard was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder charge, 30 years for burglary, one year for conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, and five years for gang-related offenses. Each count is consecutive, meaning each sentence follows one another and adds to the duration of the sentence.