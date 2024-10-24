News
Washington Co.
Posted: Oct 24, 2024 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 10:05 AM
City of Dewey Gets into "The Spirit" of Halloween
Tom Davis
Lorrie Tabler Herron with the City of Dewey was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.
Lorrie said that Halloween is near and that the historic Dewey Hotel is hosting the Family Film Festival. This Saturday, they're showing Hocus Pocus. It's a free showing, but there will a concession stand for food and drinks that you can purchase.
That's not all! On Halloween night, they have the spooky night at the Dewey Hotel. On that spooky night, they're going to have four rooms on the bottom of the hotel openned and each room has a not scary, but rather an historical ghost. Admission for this event is just one dollar.
Also, on that night, it's the Dewey Police Department's annual trunk retreat. The whole downtown on the west side of US 75 will be blocked off for all the candy that you could possibly get from 6pm to 8pm.
« Back to News