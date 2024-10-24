Posted: Oct 24, 2024 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

Lorrie Tabler Herron with the City of Dewey was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Lorrie said that Halloween is near and that the historic Dewey Hotel is hosting the Family Film Festival. This Saturday, they're showing Hocus Pocus. It's a free showing, but there will a concession stand for food and drinks that you can purchase.

That's not all! On Halloween night, they have the spooky night at the Dewey Hotel. On that spooky night, they're going to have four rooms on the bottom of the hotel openned and each room has a not scary, but rather an historical ghost. Admission for this event is just one dollar.