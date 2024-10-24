Posted: Oct 24, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville community is abuzz with excitement as preparations are underway for the highly anticipated annual Bartesville Christmas Parade, scheduled for December 7th. The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club has been hosting this festive tradition since 2010, and this year’s theme is all about nostalgia—inviting participants and spectators to take a trip down memory lane.

The parade will step off at 6:30 p.m., but participants are encouraged to begin float preparations early. The Frank Phillips parking lot, located at Short Street and Frank Phillips Boulevard, will be open as early as 9 a.m. for float assembly, with the bulk of the setup taking place by 2 p.m. All entrants must be in place and ready for judging before the parade officially begins.

A Theme of Nostalgia and History

This year's theme draws inspiration from Bartlesville's rich history. Pat Gamble, representing the Kiwanis Club, shared that the theme reflects both the past and present of downtown Bartlesville. “We’re going to take a trip back down memory lane, focusing on the many memorable moments and landmarks along Frank Phillips Boulevard,” said Gamble. The inspiration for this year's theme came in part from local historian Kay Little, whose insights into the city’s history, including where iconic buildings like May Brothers once stood, sparked the club's enthusiasm.

One of the many special entrants in this year's parade is the Bartlesville Ballet, who will bring their talent to the route. Their long history of performances at the Civic Center and Community Center adds to the sense of community pride woven throughout the event.

Remember: Only One Santa!

As with any holiday parade, the appearance of Santa Claus is a key highlight. However, organizers remind participants that there can only be one Santa, and he’ll be making his appearance at the end of the parade. “Respect the Santa,” Gamble reminded, emphasizing that entrants should refrain from including Santa in their own floats to keep the magic intact for spectators.

Longtime Sponsors and New Partners

The success of the Bartlesville Parade over the years has been made possible thanks to the generous support of local sponsors. Many sponsors have been with the event since the beginning, such as Truity Credit Union, Cliffs Flooring and Windows, and Brian Little, who has supported the parade since its inception.

New sponsors are also joining the effort this year, including Stumpf Funeral Home and Crematory and Scott Gillette of Farmers Insurance, both of whom have embraced the event with enthusiasm. Representative Judd Strum continues to support and promote the Dewey Band, a staple in the parade, and Muscleman's is back once again, bringing Santa Claus to life for the community.

As the Kiwanis Club and the Bartlesville community look forward to this year’s nostalgic-themed parade, excitement is building for what promises to be a memorable evening. The celebration is not just about the floats and entertainment—it’s a way to honor the history, culture, and cherished memories that make Bartlesville such a special place.