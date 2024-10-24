Posted: Oct 24, 2024 12:15 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 12:23 PM

Ty Loftis

In an effort to reduce methane emissions and other impacts that are harmful to the enviornment, the Osage Nation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. This is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's program to identify and characterize undocumented orphaned oil and natural gas wells.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had the following to say on the MOU:

"Our efforts to rehabilitate our land are well underway and while the damage we are finding is extensive, the partnership with the DOE significantly contributes to our ability to make the Osage Nation reservation a safer environment for all."

The Navajo Nation also signed onto this Memorandum of Understanding.