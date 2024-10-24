Posted: Oct 24, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 2:08 PM

Alex Benzegala

A pair of Coffeyville, KS women were in Washington County District Court on Thursday on felony charges after allegedly shoplifting at the Bartlesville Walmart and leading police on a chase that nearly ended in an accident.

36-year-old Jessica Barnett and Rachel Inscho of Coffeyville face larceny of merchandise from Retailer charges after allegedly stealing items from the Bartlesville Walmart shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

After fleeing Walmart, Inscho and Barnett allegedly got into a blue GMC SUV, authorities say a vehicle pursuit began south and during the chase the vehicle ran a stop sign and almost crashed into another vehicle. Inscho was the alleged driver when the vehicle reached speeds of nearly 100 mph during the pursuit.

After Inscho and Barnett were arrested, Bartlesville Police found two capped syringes in the vehicle, one of which had a substance that later tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Inscho is being held on a $50,000 bond on charges of larceny, eluding a Peace Officer-endangerment, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

As the passenger of the vehicle, Barnett was charged with unlawful possession of paraphernalia and larceny charges and is being held on a 25,000 bond. She also faces felony charges in Kansas.

Both will appear next in court on Nov 1. At 9 a.m.