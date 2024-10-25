Posted: Oct 25, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2024 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County officials will consider extending the burn ban for another 14 days.

According to an agenda for the Washington County Commissioners’ Monday meeting, Emergency Management Director Kary Cox will present a resolution to extend the burn ban, which was initially approved on Oct. 14.

If the extension is granted, outdoor burning will continue to be banned until Nov. 11 — with the exception of grilling or outdoor cooking as long as the cooking is done on a hard, fireproof surface that is at least 10 feet by 10 feet. Additionally, welding can be completed as long as there is a person on fire watch with the means to extinguish any flames.

In other business, the commissioners will consider an inter-local agreement with Rural Water District 5 to improve radio communications in that part of the county. The commissioners will also open bids and possibly approve a project to rehabilitate West 3350 Road, also known as Ramona Road.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.