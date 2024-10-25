Posted: Oct 25, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2024 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Brandon Wade is a Democrat who is challenging Republican incumbent Josh Brecheen in Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District, recently outlined his campaign priorities on Community Connection.

Representing an expansive district, Wade highlighted his focus on economic relief, housing, education, women’s rights, and fostering bipartisan cooperation. With a background in union negotiation, Wade views himself as a representative rather than a politician, committed to listening and advocating for practical solutions that bridge party divides.

Wade, who works in the oil industry, supports a balanced approach to energy policy, promoting both oil production and environmental sustainability. Rooted in rural Oklahoma, he understands the needs of agricultural communities and prioritizes representation for both rural and urban voters. His campaign relies on grassroots support, with Wade advocating for limits on campaign spending to level the playing field.

Wade encourages constituents to connect through social media or his website to discuss their concerns and join his campaign efforts. https://www.facebook.com/brandon4congress