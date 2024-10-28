Posted: Oct 28, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 10:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners extended the county-wide burn ban until Nov. 11.

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the extremely dry conditions, as well as strong winds, will continue through at least Tuesday evening, but acknowledged there is a high chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday. Cox says the burn ban can be lifted, if the commissioners deem the conditions have improved.

In the meantime, outdoor burning will continue to be banned until Nov. 11 — with the exception of grilling or outdoor cooking as long as the cooking is done on a hard, fireproof surface that is at least 10 feet by 10 feet. Additionally, welding can be completed as long as there is a person on fire watch with the means to extinguish any flames.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says since the burn ban was enacted on Oct. 14, his deputies have issued a few citations and warnings to county citizens for violating the ban.