Posted: Oct 29, 2024 7:12 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ward 4 City Councilor Quinn Schipper highlighted his experience, commitment, and hands-on knowledge of the community. Since August 2020, Schipper has immersed himself in local governance, learning the inner workings of city operations and making him well-prepared to address the needs of Ward 4.

Ward 4 stretches from the city limits north of Adams Road to the airport runway and from Shawnee downtown to 13th Street in the west, it includes essential economic hubs such as the central business district, educational institutions, industries, and over two dozen churches. From historic neighborhoods to newer developments like Oak Wood in Oak Park, Ward 4 represents a microcosm of Bartlesville's diverse community life.

While on Community Connection, Schipper talked about the city’s strategic and comprehensive plan, which provides a structured vision for Bartlesville's future. He explained that the Bartlesville NEXT Strategic Plan, which functions as an “organizational roadmap,” sets clear goals with actionable steps for pressing issues like childcare and homelessness, with regular monthly updates to ensure transparency and accountability.

Schipper also emphasized the Endeavor 2045 Comprehensive Plan, a state-mandated initiative that has taken over 12 months of community engagement, including pop-up events, surveys, and public feedback.

Schipper’s journey with the plan began with an appointment to the City Planning Commission, culminating in his role as City Councilor, and he has dedicated over four hours working directly with HALFF, a city planning consultant, to prepare the plan for its final presentation to the City Council.

Quinn Schipper’s leadership style is rooted in three core attributes: Experienced; Informed: and Engaged.

Wiith over 400 hours invested in meetings, training sessions, and public discussions, Schipper remains in close contact with his constituents. His commitment to staying responsive to Ward 4 residents has guided his approach to city governance, ensuring he remains in touch with the community’s needs and aspirations.

Schipper’s extensive experience has positioned him to tackle some of Bartlesville’s most pressing issues, particularly homelessness and the associated challenges of mental health and public safety. “I care about Bartlesville. I’m teachable and willing to listen,” Schipper remarked.

As early voting opens, Schipper encourages Ward 4 residents to study their ballots and make their voices heard. “If you’re in Ward 4, there’s only one name you need to remember: SCHIPPER for WARD 4!” he says confidently.